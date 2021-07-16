Rumble Ponies edge Curve in Altoona 4-3

ALTOONA, PA – Ponies and Curve from People’s Natural Gas Field.

Not the best ballpark name, but they have a roller coaster in right so that’s pretty cool.

Top 3, 1-0 Altoona until Manny Rodriguez drives that one to deep left-center.

Maybe thinking it was gone.

It stays in, but it gets down off the wall.

Throw is a little on the wild side and in to score comes Nick Conti.

And we are tied at 1.

Big jump now to the 8th. 3-1 Curve.

But, it’s Conti again and he’s going to poke that one to deep right.

Doesn’t have enough steam to reach the coaster, but it does get the wall.

Luis Carpio around to score.

In comes Johneshwy Fargas as well.

Conti ties the game at 3.

Jake Mangum would hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Conti and that would be the difference as the Ponies win, 4-3.

The two teams will wrap up their series this weekend.