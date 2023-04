BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies picked up their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday, defeating Somerset 9-8.

The Ponies scored 3 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

JT Schwartz continued to impress with 3 RBI in the contest.

The Patriots made it a close game in the ninth inning with a grand slam from Max Burt, but the Ponies held on for the victory.

The Rumble Ponies and the Patriots will face off again on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m.