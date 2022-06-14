BOWIE, MD – The Rumble Ponies took to the road to start a seven game set with the Bowie Baysox and fell by a score of 9-0.

Chris Given and AJ Graffanino led the way for Bowie in this one, both of whom contributed home runs in the contest.

Given added and RBI double to his night as well.

On the mound, Chris Vallimont got the win for the home side throwing 5 shutout innings.

On the other side, David Griffin took the loss for Binghamton but did not have a bad day throwing 5 innings as well, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits.

The loss drops the Rumble Ponies to 21-36 on the season.

Binghamton is back in action on Wednesday when they take on Bowie again at 5:35 p.m. for game 1 of a doubleheader.