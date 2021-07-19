Rumble Ponies drop Saturday and Sunday’s games to the Curve 9-2, 5-1

ALTOONA, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are preparing to open up a series at home Tuesday after wrapping up their last one in Altoona.

After racking up back-to-back victories last Thursday and Friday, the Ponies look poised to potentially win the series over the weekend.

Things looked good early on Saturday as the Ponies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the 1st inning.

However, that would be it as far as runs for them in that one.

The Curve would have the game tied, and then pull ahead, by the end of the 3rd before hanging a 5 spot on Binghamton in the 4th.

Brett Baty went 2-for-3 while Mark Vientos went 1-for-4 and drove in a run.

Altoona took that one 9-2.

Then, on Sunday, things got out of hand in a hurry as the Ponies found themselves down 4-0 after the 1st inning.

Matt Winaker scored the only run of the game for Binghamton, also going 2-for-3 on the day.

Altoona picked up a 5-1 win in that game, and took the series 4 games to 2.

Binghamton is back at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday evening for game 1 of their series with Erie. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.