HARTFORD, CT – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series opener Tuesday night to the Hartford Yard Goats 6-2.

It was a dominant outing from Yard Goats starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann.

Kauffmann threw 6.0 innings, allowing 0 runs on just 2 hits and 3 walks, striking out 6 in the process.

For the Rumble Ponies, it was Jose Chacin who started on the mound.

Chacin struggled throwing 5.0 innings, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits including 2 home runs.

For Binghamton, their 2 runs came thanks to an RBI double from Wyatt Young and a solo home run from Brett Baty.

The loss drops the Ponies to 28-42 on the the year, they will look to bounce back tomorrow when Max Scherzer makes his second rehab start.