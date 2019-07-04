Rumble Ponies drop another to SeaWolves 4-3

I promise you it was not deja vu last night.

In back to back nights in Erie, the SeaWolves have walked off to beat the Rumble Ponies by a score of 5 to 4.

Binghamton looking to salvage a game from what’s been a very competitive series before heading home.

A PACKED HOUSE AT UPMC PARK FOR FIREWORKS NIGHT ON THE EVE OF THE FOURTH.

NO SCORE IN THE BOTTOM OF THE SECOND.

SERGIO ALCONTRA FLARES ONE TO RIGHT FIELD.

THAT FALLS, FRANK SCHWINDEL SCORES.

JOSH LESTER IS OUT AT SECOND ON THE PLAY.

ERIE IN FRONT 1-0.

TOP OF THE FOURTH.

A DEFENSIVE GEM IN RIGHT FIELD.

ALI SANCHEZ SENDS ONE THE OPPOSITE WAY AND DEREK HILL MAKES A TERRIFIC DIVING CATCH FOR THE SECOND OUT.

STILL 1-0 IN THE BOTTOM HALF OF THE FOURTH.

DANIEL PINERO JACKS A SOLO HOME RUN TO LEFT FIELD.

ERIE PADDING IT’S LEAD TO 2-0 ON PINIERO’S SIXTH.

TOP OF THE SEVENTH, Ponies battling back.

ANDRES GIMENEZ DOUBLES TO RIGHT FIELD.

DAVID THOMPSON COMES IN TO SCORE.

BINGHAMTON narrows the gap to 1.

And would you believe it if I told you this one went to extras as well?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but Erie walked off for the win.

Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th the Ponies were one strike away from the snapping their 4 game losing streak when Derek Hill hit the 2 run game winning homerun.

Ponies get walked off all 3 games in Erie.

They come back home to NYSEG tomorrow looking to rebound against Akron.