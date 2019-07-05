Rumble Ponies down RubberDucks 4-1

After a brutal series in Erie where the Rumble Ponies lost in walk off fashion to the Seawolves on three consecutive nights, they were no doubt looking forward to celebrating the 4th of July playing back at NYSEG Stadium.

Beautiful night in Binghamton, packed house at the stadium for fireworks night on the 4th.

Pick it up top 3, Trenton Brooks sneaks a hit into right field Ernie Clement, from second base coming all the way home and Scores on a close play at the plate, Brooks gets into second it’s 1-0 Rubber Ducks.

Bottom 4 same score, Eastern League All-Star Patrick Mazeika steps up and see ya later, his ninth homer of the year we’re even at 1.

Bottom 5, Jason Krizan rips a Doubles down the line, Braxton Lee will score on the play Rumble Ponies take their first lead it’s 2-1.

Moments later, Patrick Mazeika hits this one to right field, he’s out on the play but it’s deep enough to bring home Krizan 3-1 Binghamton.

An All-Star caliber night from Mazeika going 2-2 with a walk and 2 RBIs helps the Ponies snap their five game losing streak.

Ponies down the Rubber Ducks in the series opener 4-1.