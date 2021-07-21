Rumble Ponies defeat SeaWolves in walk-off fashion in 10 innings, 3-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – Jose Butto made his 1st Double-A start following a promotion to Binghamton, filling in for Josh Walker who got called up to Syracuse.

An international free agent signing from Venezuela, Butto is considered one of the top pitching prospects in the Mets system’s higher levels.

In his debut, he looked really solid.

Butto went 6 innings, giving up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8.

As far as those runs he did give up, the first came in the top of the 3rd.

Dylan Rosa just gets enough on it as he goes oppo taco down the right field line.

That put Erie up 1-0.

However, the Ponies with a quick answer as the lead off batter in the bottom of the inning, Manny Rodriguez countered with a solo shot of his own.

His 5th homer of the season ties the game at 1.

But, top of the 6th, and Erie strikes again.

Andre Lipcius with a liner into right.

That will bring home Ryan Kreidler. SeaWolves lead 2-1.

The Ponies defense and pitching shutting down Erie from then on though, including this gem by Luis Carpio.

And thanks to Carpio getting hit by a pitch in the 10th inning with the bases loaded, the Ponies gut out a 3-2 walk-off win.

Game 3 of the series is Thursday at 6:35 PM again.