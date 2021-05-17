Rumble Ponies defeat Curve 7-3, pick up first win of the season

BINGHAMTON, NY – To say the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have had a rough go of it to begin the 2021 season would be nothing short of an understatement.

Heading into their series finale with the Altoona Curve on Sunday, their 10th game of the season, the Ponies were still winless to that point.

However, it’s not like they haven’t had their chances, as they have been in it at the end of several games, including going to extra innings with the Curve twice in the last week.

Could they finally break through and get their first W of the season? Let’s find out.

Binghamton once again turning to their #1 starter, Tylor Megill, in hopes that he can continue to do his part on the mound, and he did just that.

Megill went 6 innings, allowing only 1 run on 4 hits and striking out 5.

However, the Ponies offense also needed to contribute, and in the 1st, it’s Wagner Lagrange that gets things going.

Down 1-0, Lagrange sends a grounder back up the middle for a base hit.

In to score comes Yoel Romero, and we’re all tied at 1.

Bottom 3 now, same score until Romero bloops one into right field.

Megill comes on home and that puts the Ponies up 2-1.

Next inning, now 3-1 Ponies when Manny Rodriguez fists one into right.

That brings in Luis Carpio and Binghamton now up 4-1.

No lead has been safe so far, so why not add some more said Jeremy Vasquez as he belts his first home run of the season off the batting tunnel.

Ponies now lead 6-1 in the bottom of the 5th.

And Will Toffey making sure he does his part as he drops one into right.

Nick Meyer on in and tack another one up for the Ponies as it’s now 7-1.

Altoona trying to piece a comeback together.

But, Andrew Mitchell gets Cal Mitchell to pop out and the 10-game losing streak is snapped.

The Rumble Ponies finally get into the win column as they handle the Curve, 7-3, to wrap up their 6-game set.

With today being a scheduled off day, or in this case a travel day, Binghamton gets back to work tomorrow as they begin a 6-game series in Erie.

The Ponies and SeaWolves take the field for a 6:05 PM start time.