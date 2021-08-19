Rumble Ponies’ David Rodriguez promoted to Triple-A Syracuse

BINGHAMTON, NY – While everyone in the area likes seeing the Ponies do well and get some wins, at the end of the day, it’s a development league.

And on Wednesday, one of the team’s staples this season showed his development is coming along nicely.

Catcher, first baseman, and designated hitter David Rodriguez got promoted to Triple-A Syracuse for the 2nd time this season.

After starting the season in Binghamton, Rodriguez moved up to Triple-A to start June, and spent the entire month with the Mets before coming back down to Double-A beginning in July.

During his 32 games with the Ponies, Rodriguez hit 4 home runs, 5 doubles, drove in 10 runs, and scored 12 himself.

Behind the plate, he caught 5 runners trying to steal a base, and was responsible for 38 put outs at 1st base.

Filling his spot in Binghamton will be catcher Nic Gaddis, who is being promoted from High-A Brooklyn.