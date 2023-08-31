BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continued their strong play on Wednesday night with a 4-2 with over Harrisburg.
The Ponies were led by a strong outing from Luis Moreno on the mound.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continued their strong play on Wednesday night with a 4-2 with over Harrisburg.
The Ponies were led by a strong outing from Luis Moreno on the mound.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now