Rumble Ponies close the door on Sea Dogs in the 9th, win 4-3

BINGHAMTON, NY – After splitting their doubleheader Wednesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs were at it again on Thursday as their extended 7-game series continued on.

While runs have not been hard to come by for either team this series, Ponies pitching made life extremely difficult for Sea Dogs batters in this one.

And it was all because of this guy, Adam Oller.

After seeing his ERA well above 5 for the first month-plus, Oller has settled in and become one of Binghamton’s top pitchers.

And he showed it here.

Oller struck out the side to kick things off in the 1st, and was able to get the first 5 batters down by way of the K to start the game.

It would be a dominant outing for Oller as he would toss 7 shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits, while fanning 12.

Have yourself a night Adam Oller.

And the best part was he got some run support.

In the 2nd, Hayden Senger with a well-struck shot to right center.

He clanks it off the light post beyond the wall.

That’s Senger’s 3rd home run of the season.

He gives Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Moving along to the bottom of the 3rd now.

Jake Mangum at 2nd.

Brett Baty goes to the opposite field for the hit.

Mangum flying around 3rd and heading home.

A pretty good throw, but Mangum too fast. He scores.

Baty advances to 2nd on the throw. Ponies up 2-0.

As mentioned, Oller didn’t allow a run.

However, Portland got a pair in the 8th off Andrew Edwards.

Eric Orze then allowed another in the 9th, but was able to close the door as the Ponies win, 4-3.

Game 5 of the series comes your way Friday night at 7:05 PM.