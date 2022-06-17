BOWIE, MD – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Bowie Baysox 9-8 in a ten inning thriller.

Binghamton led early as they held a four run lead going into the eighth inning, but Bowie came all the way back.

It was a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth from Bowie’s Joseph Ortiz with two outs that tied the ball game up and sent it to extras.

The Rumble Ponies would respond in extras, scoring three runs in the top of the tenth.

Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes made that happen with RBI singles, Baty’s extended his hit streak to nine games.

Bowie would once again rally in the tenth, scoring four runs off of the Binghamton bullpen.

Cody Roberts dealt the final blow with a walk-off single to win it.

The loss drops the Rumble Ponies to 22-39 on the season.

Binghamton will finish their series with Bowie on Sunday before returning home for a 6 game set with the Reading Fightin’ Phils starting Tuesday evening.