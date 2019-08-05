Rumble Ponies blanked by RubberDucks on Saturday and Sunday 3-0, 5-0

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies traveled to Akron this weekend to take on the RubberDucks.

After taking game one on Friday 3-2, the Ponies dropped game 2 on Saturday going scoreless in a three nothing loss.

Binghamton tallied 6 hits off of RubberDuck pitchers but none of those hits translated to runs as they struggled to put it together from the plate.

Akron pitcher Eli Morgan earned his sixth win of the year, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out six.

The RubberDucks got on the board in the fourth inning off of a Connor Marabell RBI double and then in the sixth Marabell struck again.

He delivered with an RBI single and after a sac fly Akron’s lead became three.

Bingo had a chance for redemption and an opportunity to win the series with game three on Sunday, but the Ponies were shut out once again.

Binghamton was held to just three hits, going 0-14 with runners in scoring position.

Akron on the other hand kept the bats hot and scored three runs in the second inning, and two in the eighth to make it a 5-0 victory.

The lone bright spot for the Rumble Ponies came from Barrett Barnes who had two of the three Binghamton hits as he had two doubles.