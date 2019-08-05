Rumble Ponies begin home series with Senators on Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – After a disappointing series in Akron, Ponies players must be thinking…”there’s no place like home.”

Well, Binghamton has struggled in front of their home fans this season, just 19-30 on the campaign.

Those numbers will have to improve if the Ponies want to play in the postseason and there is no better time to start than right now.

Binghamton will host a three game series against the Harrisburg Senators starting tomorrow.

The Rumble Ponies are 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and below .500 on the second half of the season sitting at 22-25.

Similar to the Ponies, the Senators enter the series on a two game losing streak.

While Harrisburg has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, they have showed signs of struggle, going just 19-23 so far in the second half of the season.

Fans in attendance tomorrow night will see a familiar face in the opposing dugout as former New York Met and Binghamton Met T.J. Rivera will be suiting up for the Senators.

Rivera was cut by the Mets in the spring and signed with the Nationals yesterday before being placed on their Double-A roster.