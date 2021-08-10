Rumble Ponies’ Adam Oller, Eric Orze called up to Triple-A Syracuse

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heading into their series with the Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been playing some outstanding baseball.

8-2 in their last 10 games, and back-to-back series wins have the Ponies feeling confident, and have seen many players step up to make that happen.

Before their game Tuesday, though, a pair of pitchers who were key contributors for Binghamton were called up to the next level.

Starting pitcher Adam Oller and relief pitcher Eric Orze were called up to Triple-A Syracuse after having a stellar start to the month of August.

Oller has spent the entire season in Binghamton, starting 15 games, going 5-3 in those outings.

He finished his Double-A stint with a 4.03 ERA and 95 strikeouts.

Oller walks away after his best outing of the season against Portland, tossing 7 scoreless innings, allowing only 3 hits while striking out 12.

As for Orze, he continues his ascent this season as he started in High-A Brooklyn before coming to Double-A Binghamton, and is now off to Triple-A.

Orze appeared in 11 games for the Ponies, sporting a 2.60 ERA with 25 K’s, a 2-0 record, and 4 saves.

A well deserved call-up for both those pitchers, and with how the Mets are playing, it wouldn’t be surprising if they get a shot in the bigs before the end of the season.