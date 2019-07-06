RubberDucks blank Rumble Ponies 5-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Rumble Ponies were able to exhale last night after they finally snapped their five game losing streak.

However, currently sitting in fifth of the Eastern league’s East division for the second half of the split season, the Ponies went into game two of the series with the Rubber Duck tonight looking to keep the ball rolling.

Another gorgeous night for fireworks in Rumble Town Austin McGeorge getting the ball for Binghamton.

Ponies showing off the leather early, top one Patrick Mazeika fields the grounder goes to second for one, back to first now and McGeorge hustles from the mound stretches and after a dramatic pause from the ump completes the double play to get out of trouble.

Top second, Li-Jen Chu rips one down the third base line, David Thompson dives, fields and guns out Chu robbing him of a hit, we’re still scoreless thanks to some wonderful defense.

That would soon change, top third bases juiced and Trenton brooks sends this one to another galaxy, his 2nd homer of the year is a grand slam its 4-0 RubberDucks.

Akron’s starter Adam Scott helped close the door on the Ponies, he goes 6 scoreless innings striking out 7.

RubberDucks shutout the Ponies in the second game of the series 5-0.

Game 3 tomorrow night at 6:35 pm.

Brian Baumgartner, the actor that plays Kevin Malone from The Office will be at NYSEG Stadium so that is something you will not want to miss.