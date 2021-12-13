COLUMBUS, GA – To the ice as the Binghamton Black Bears were down in Georgia to face the Columbus River Dragons over the weekend.

After falling 7-5 on Friday, the Black Bears looking for a bounce back performance on Saturday.

Not to be though as the River Dragons netted five goals in the first period, and took a 9-1 lead into the third.

Nikita Ivashkin finished with two goals for Binghamton, but the Black Bears fall 10-3.

Binghamton heads to Delaware next to take on the Thunder Friday night at 7:30 PM.