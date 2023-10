BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Windsor and Owego advanced in the STAC Volleyball semifinals on Wednesday evening.

Windsor beat Maine-Endwell 3-2 in a back-and-forth matchup.

Owego had a strong performance against Corning, beating the Hawks 3-0.

The River Hawks and Black Knights will face off on Friday for the STAC title.