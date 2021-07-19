Red Wings, Islanders among teams dealing prior to Seattle expansion draft, NHL Draft

Some more NHL news.

We are now within days of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and then the NHL Draft two days later.

Many teams have been making moves before those dates in order to make some cap room before free agency begins on July 28.

Among those trades were some pretty big names.

The Islanders, fresh off a 2nd-straight trip to the conference finals, sent defenseman Nick Leddy to Detroit for Richard Panik and a 2nd round pick.

And speaking of Nashville defensemen, the Preds sent Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia in exchange for forwards Nolan Patrick and Phillippe Myers, and then turned right around and sent Patrick to Vegas for Cody Glass.

But, the absolute gem of all trades was this one.

The Arizona Coyotes received Andrew Ladd, a 2021 2nd rounder, a 2022 conditional 2nd, and a 2023 conditional 3rd rounder from the Islanders in exchange for absolutely nothing.

The Isles got nothing in return, just using this as a cap dump.

This has to go down as one of the funniest trades of all time.