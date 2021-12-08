VESTAL, NY – The BU Events Center getting use two nights in a row as the Bearcats men’s team hosted Marist Wednesday.

Opening half, Hakon Hjalmarsson can’t go through, can’t go around, so he goes over.

Knocks down the three ball.

Ball’s moved to Christian Hinckson and it’s a hot spot as he buries the three from nearly the exact same area.

John McGriff back after missing last game. Making moves, pulls up, and knocks down the jumper.

It was a terrific night for Ogheneyole Akuwovo , 6′ 9″ junior from Nigeria.

Powers his way to the basket there.

Akuwovo finished with ten points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, while Hinckson added another ten and nine with one block.

But, it wasn’t enough as Marist comes in and beats Binghamton, 64-51.

The Bearcats have a chance to bounce back on Saturday as they remain home for a 2 PM tip with Oneonta.