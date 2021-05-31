Reading replaces Binghamton as basement team in Northeast Division standings

As we turn our attention now to the Double A Northeast Division standings, a little movement at the bottom now.

The Somerset Patriots remain atop the division with a 16-7 record.

Right behind them, however, are the Portland Sea Dogs at 15-9.

A little breathing room after that as 3rd are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 9-14.

They’re followed by the Hartford Yard Goats at 7-17.

And here we go; the Rumble Ponies have moved out of the basement and into 5th place at 4-19, just ahead of the Reading Fightin Phils, who are 4-20.

The Ponies will have a chance to improve their record when they begin their next series on Tuesday.

They travel to New Hampshire to face the Fisher Cats for 6-straight.

Game 1 between the Ponies and Cats is Tuesday at 6:35 PM.