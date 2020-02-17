Ratings for NBA All-Star Game rise by 8 percent

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8% over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night’s broadcast on TNT.

About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James’ team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free.

TNT’s pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19% increase over viewership for the same show last year.

For the weekend — including Friday’s Rising Stars game and Saturday’s showing of the Skills Competition won by Miami’s Bam Adebayo, the 3-point contest won by Sacramento’s Buddy Hield and the dunk contest won by Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. — Turner Sports said ratings were up 15% from last year.

