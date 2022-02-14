LOS ANGELES, CA – We were treated to another tremendous Super Bowl this year as the Los Angeles Rams were able to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since they moved to LA.

Let’s check out how they got it done.

Beautiful SoFi Stadium playing host to Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

1st quarter, Matthew Stafford with a dime to Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone for the game’s 1st score. 7-0 Rams early.

13-3 LA here until Joe Burrow pitches it to Joe Mixon, and the old RB pass as Mixon connects with Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for 6. 13-10 now.

And a terrible moment here late in the 2nd. Beckham coming over the middle and goes down without contact. He suffers a knee injury and was out for the remainder of the game.

After an incredible half time show, 1st play of the 3rd. Burrow on the move, fires deep down field and connects with Higgins who breaks free of Jalen Ramsey and that’s another TEE D for Tee Higgins.

Big game for him as he went for 100 yards. Bengals in front.

Final minute of the game. Stafford trying to lead LA back and he does as he connects with Cooper Kupp for Kupp’s 2nd touchdown reception and Stafford’s 3rd passing score of the game.

Last chance for the Bengals. But, who else, Aaron Donald gets home and doesn’t allow Burrow to get a clean pass off. 2 sacks in this one for Donald who finally gets his ring.

You can say that for a lot of guys on this team. Stafford, Kupp, Odell, Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth. And, of course, head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams win it, 23-20. Kupp is your Super Bowl MVP.