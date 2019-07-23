Rain washes out day one of LG&T Tennis Challenger

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – For the second-straight year, the Levene Gouldin and Thompson Tennis Challenger has gotten off to a wet start.

Last year, play was on and off through the opening round due to rain.

Eventually, play was cancelled all together.

Now, fast forward to today and the biggest difference was that this time around, no tennis was played at all.

The skies opened up about 20 minutes before the first matches of the day were scheduled to begin and Mother Nature showed no mercy.

The rain continued to fall throughout Monday, initially leading to a suspension in play.

Matches were postponed and re-scheduled a few times, but the relentless rain led to a complete cancellation for the day.

Round two of the LG&T Tennis Challenger is set to get underway on Tuesday.