Rain suspends Reading-Binghamton game in top of 4th

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – It was a questionable night for some baseball on Tuesday as storms rolled through the area all afternoon and into the evening.

However, there was enough of a gap for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils to take the field at NYSEG Stadium.

The rain delayed the start time by 50 minutes, sending a lot of people under the overhang for shelter.

At times we even saw some lightning and heard some rumbles of thunder.

However, that didn’t stop the crowds from coming out to get the coveted Tim Tebow bobblehead, worth sitting through the rain if you’re a collector.

Eventually, we played some baseball, although I’m not sure if the Ponies realized it.

Top one, and Alec Bohm shoots one into right field.

Rounding third and scoring is Luke Williams.

Reading out to a 1-0 lead.

To the third now, same score until Mickey Moniak chops one between 1st and 2nd.

In absolutely no hurry to score is Arquimedes Gamboa.

He trots in to make it 2-0 Phils.

An inning later and things get worse for Binghamton.

Josh Stephen gets a hold of it and it looks like it’s off the wall. Stephen hustles into second for a double, right? Nope.

The umpires give him the green light to pass go and collect two more bases.

It’s called a home run and it puts the Fightin’ Phils up 3-0.

Next batter and Austin Bossart leaves no doubt about that one.

The Phils go back-to-back to take a 4-0 lead.

Another rain delay came after the top of the 4th, and that would be the end for this one.

Play was suspended and will now be completed on Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.

This one will begin again at 12:05 pm on Wednesday followed by game two, which will now be only 7 innings.

Hopefully the weather will hold up for those.