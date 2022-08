LISLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The final night of racing for the season at Thunder Mountain took place on Saturday night.

Fans were treated to a great night of racing.

7 different races took place, all crowning champions.

The winners on Saturday by race are:

Dirt Track Digest TV Modifieds – Alan Barker

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds – Shayne Spoonhower

DIRTcar Sportsman – Hunter Lapp

B-Walt’s Car Care 600cc Modifieds – Jake Waibel

Wheeler’s Excavating Street Stocks – Jerry Lobdell Jr.

Pop’s Automotive Factory Stocks – Buck Mills Jr.

Open vs Crate Sportsman – Lucas Kastenhuber