Purple Tornado run past Wolverines 40-20

This one comes our way thanks to our Elmira sister station, WETM.

Waverly welcoming in Norwich.

Purple Tornado with it.

Griffin Mills rolls out, looking down the sideline.

But, his pass is intercepted by Ethan Stotler.

His return gives Waverly good field position.

Ensuing possession, and Jalen McCarty on the receiving end of that touchdown pass.

The following kick off.

Nik Barber on the return and he coughs it up.

The Wolverines recover and they’re in business again.

Caden Wheeler on the carry here, and Wheeler’s got wheels.

He takes it all the way for the score.

Waverly doing work early.

But, Norwich would get it done in the end.

Cameron Byrne with a nice run here.

He’d pick up the first down, and the Purple Tornado pick up the road win, 40-20.