Purple Tornado defeat Black Knights 3-1

WINDSOR, NY – We head out to Windsor to begin as the Black Knights took on the Norwich Purple Tornado.

Great chance here as Norwich’s Sydney Coggins rips a shot that Tanis MacNamee gets a hand on.

Goes off the cross bar and somehow stays out.

But, Norwich would cash in.

Free kick knocked down by Asaine Mutibilwwa.

She finds Coggins dead center and Coggins fires it home.

1-0 Norwich.

Moments later, Davis finds Coggins again, and that’s goal number 2 for the senior.

2-0 Purple Tornado.

Black Knights looking to answer.

Riley Miner pushes the ball forward on the self pass.

Then sends a dart over the keeper, under the bar, and into the goal.

What a shot.

Now a 2-1 Norwich lead.

That score held until halftime.