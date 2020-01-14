Purple Tornado blow past Saints 56-29

BINGHAMTON – Seton Catholic Central welcoming in Norwich.

The Purple Tornado ranked 13th in Class B.

Marasia Dyes with a leaping pass to Emily Dempsey.

Dempsey driving in, puts up a shot in the paint that goes.

Unfortunately, the Saints offense wasn’t on tonight.

However, Norwich’s was.

Ball’s worked out for Sydney Coggins.

She buries a long two.

Then, a Seton turnover.

A bounce pass connects to Emily Evans, and the lefty lay up is good.

A missed three from the corner for the Tornado.

A rebound battle, and it’s eventually knocked right to Abby Flynn, and she just turns around and lays it up for two.

That’s just how the night was going.

Everything going good for Norwich, and nothing falling for the Saints.

Margaret Dougher with some great takes here.

Behind 20 points from Flynn, Norwich wins.

56-29 is your final.