Pro football Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2020 & 2021

CANTON, OH – It was a very busy weekend in Canton, Ohio as the Pro Football Hall of Fame was able to recognize two enshrinement classes.

Due to the pandemic, the Class of 2020 had to wait until yesterday to have their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Among the big names from the 2020 inductees were a pair of Super Bowl winning head coaches in Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.

You also had Isaac Bruce from the Greatest Show on Turf group, hard-hitting safety Troy Polamalu, and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

After they, plus others inducted posthumously, had their moment Saturday, attention was then turned to the Class of 2021 tonight.

This was a star-studded group that was led by one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in both college and NFL history, Peyton Manning.

Being a Patriots fan, I couldn’t stand watching Manning beat Tom Brady and the Pats when he was in both Indy and Denver.

But, there was never a time that I didn’t respect the skill and intelligence that he had on the field.

After a shortened career, Calvin Johnson was enshrined as one of the most electric and dominant receivers in NFL history.

Megatron still holds the record for most receiving yards in a single season.

A dynamic duo of safeties were inducted in John Lynch and Charles Woodson.

The original 88 for the Dallas Cowboys, Drew Pearson, finally heard his name called to enter Canton.

Same goes for former Raiders head coach Tom Flores.

Flores was the first minority head coach in league history, and is one of only 2 people to have won a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach, along with Mike Ditka.