BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County’s BAGSAI Softball Complex will host the 25th STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions fastpitch event this weekend, July 8th-10th.

70 teams from as far as Florida will compete in the premiere event and 48 colleges will be in attendance to recruit participating student-athletes.

The event will run all weekend long beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday and finishing with a championship game on Sunday at 4:15.