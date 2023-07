BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won big on Wednesday with a 7-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Super Splash Day.

The Ponies got a brilliant start from Jose Chacin, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing just 4 hits and 0 runs while striking out 4.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the 5th before the Ponies scored all 7 runs in the inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Matt O’Neill.

Watch the highlights above!