Ponies top Yard Goats 7-6 on Saturday, fall 5-2 on Sunday

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are getting down to the wire as far as the Eastern League playoffs are concerned.

With their final off day of the season on Monday, the Ponies have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

They wrapped up a series in Hartford against the Yard Goats over the weekend.

On Saturday, Bingo got a Quinn Brodey three-run home run in the top of the 8th to lift them to a 7-6 win.

That snapped a two-game losing skid.

However, on Sunday, the Yard Goats had back-to-back innings that turned into five runs as they ran away with a 5-2 win.

Patrick Mazeika homered in the 4th, his 14th of the season.

So, as mentioned, the Ponies are getting down to crunch time if they hope to make the postseason.

