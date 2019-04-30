Ponies split doubleheader with Sea Dogs on Saturday

No other team in the entire Eastern League has had more games postponed that the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

They’ve played the least amount of games across both divisions, with only 17 games in the books.

However, at 10-7, they still find themselves only three games behind the Trenton Thunder for the division lead.

They were able to get to that record over the weekend.

After being rained out Friday night, the Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs got back to work on Saturday for a doubleheader.

Neither game was an offensive outburst, with Bingo taking game one 1-0 thanks to a Will Toffey RBI single in the 4th inning, scoring Sam Haggerty.

Then in game two, a similar score but different outcome as Portland wins this one 1-0.

Anthony Kay had another solid outing for the Ponies, allowing only four hits and the one run while striking out seven in five and a third innings.

Set to wrap up their series on Sunday though, and the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

That one will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 1st.