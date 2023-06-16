BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost on Friday night to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5.

After surrendering 4 runs in the first inning, the Ponies would slowly climb back within striking distance.

Joe Suozzi would hit his second home run in as many days in the contest.

Binghamton entered the bottom of the ninth trailing by 3, after a Brandon McIlwain home run, the Ponies would get a runner on and bring the tying run to the plate, but they could not complete the comeback.

