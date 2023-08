BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost to the Portland Sea Dogs in the series opener on Tuesday night, 9-6.

Trailing 6-0, Rowdey Jordan hit a 3 run, bases clearing triple to left field, but it was not enough to start a comeback.

With the win, Portland passes Binghamton in the standings for the second half of the season.

