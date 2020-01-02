Plays of the Year, 12/31/19

Is it just me or has this year completely flown by?

It feels like we were just celebrating the arrival of 2019, and now were about to usher in a new year.

With that in mind, I decided to recap some of the best moments that were a part of our top plays in 2019.

So, I give to you the NewsChannel 34 Sports Top 10 Plays of the Year.

Beginning with number ten.

Chenango Forks senior Matt Paske showing why he’s going to play Division I in the fall.

Goes up between two defenders and brings it down while falling back.

Outstanding grab by the future Colgate Raider.

Number nine.

Binghamton football.

Caquan Johnson floats it for Colbie Young and that’s a heck of a catch.

Rising up, making the grab, and that’s an NFL touchdown, gets three steps in before going out of bounds.

Young gets the TD and number nine on this year’s top plays.

Number eight now.

A pair of soccer game winners.

Class B section semis, Emma Bough nets the game-winning goal in the third overtime to lift Chenango Forks into the section finals, which they’d go on to win.

And then Emilia Cappellett in the first overtime of the Class A section championship finds the back of the goal to put Vestal ahead.

The Golden Bears would hold off Maine-Endwell and win the section title.

Number seven.

Seton basketball and Brett Rumpel putting in work.

Strong take by one of the top players in the area.

The little shimmy, jump step, and the finish.

Even Rumpel was impressed, look at that reaction.

The stare down.

Rumpel gets play number seven of the year.

Number six.

Maine-Endwell football.

This Nick DeLucia pass is tipped, but the great concentration by Ryan Brozovic and he brings it down.

The double deflection, and Brozovic with great focus makes the touchdown grab.

Number five.

Binghamton University women’s basketball.

Tie game, time winding down, no problem for Kai Moon.

Drills the step back jumper to put BU ahead of Cornell.

Binghamton would close that out to pick up the win.

That extended the Bearcats win streak to 9 games, the longest in their D1 era.

Number four.

Back to girl’s soccer.

M-E with a great opportunity here.

But, Emerson Wong with a kick save to knock it away.

Wide open goal for the Spartans, until Emma Lewis comes flying in for the shot block.

Take another look.

Toe save by Wong, then Lewis comes out of nowhere to make the second save.

Number three.

Mikhail Maltsev with a nasty deke for the goal for the Binghamton Devils.

Left, back right, and the one-hand poke-in for the goal.

Number two.

Windsor’s Ethan Reed on the quarterback keeper, and you better believe he’s taking it to the house.

Reed slides through three defenders, then two more, and how about one more before he dives into the end zone?

A show of strength, speed, and sheer determination.

And it’s good enough for the number two play of the year.

And the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the top play of 2019.

And it’s Maine-Endwell field hockey.

Anna Castaldo dangles through two defenders and shoots a laser into the top corner of the cage.

Castaldo taking her talents to the University of Maryland in the fall, and with, she can take the number one play of the year, which is almost the equivalent of the Division I scholarship.