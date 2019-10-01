Plays of the Week, 9/30/19

Another week of sports in the books means it’s time for a look back at the best plays the week had to offer.

I’ve got plays from boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, field hockey.

Surprisingly enough, no football made it in this week though.

With that in mind, it’s time for round two of our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number five this week is a combo of goal and celebration.

Joe Capodaglio one touch and scores far side.

Nice goal, and then the flip to top it off gives Capodaglio the five spot in this week’s top plays.

Wish I could do that.

Number four, Maine-Endwell’s Emma Colling with an absolute boot from well beyond the box.

Nice little move to create space to her left, gets it on the left foot, and then sends the strike over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Number three, Whitney Point and M-E in field hockey.

Brenna Bough with a blast.

But, Amanda Spak says nope.

Spak gets the blocker up quick and sends it right up over the cage.

That helped preserve an eventual shutout win for the Spartans.

Number two, and again, it’s M-E.

Jack Coleman racing down field, beating one defender after another.

Nice jump cut to the inside and then buries it far side for the goal.

Impressive balance and skill to make that move going full speed and then the finish.

And this week’s top play is a two-for-one.

Greene field hockey facing Windsor.

Madison Rice’s shot is denied by Miranda Bickham before Olivia Kennedy smacks the ball home out of mid-air.

The save and then the goal gives this one the edge and the number one spot in this week’s top plays.