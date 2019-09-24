Plays of the Week, 9/23/19

Starting up this week, we have a new segment for you here on NewsChannel 34 Sports.

Debuting tonight will be our Plays of the Week: a showcase for some of the top plays I’ve witnessed over the past week in local sports.

So, without further ado, here we go.

Number five: Maine-Endwell’s Anna Castaldo dangling her way through several defenders and then blasts one high for the goal.

Incredible stick work and then talk about launch angle.

Castaldo had a hat trick to lead M-E to a 5-0 win in that one.

Number four now and Chenango Valley boy’s soccer.

Aidan Marroquin tracks down the ball, cuts it back with the right foot, and scores with the left while falling down.

Incredible coordination.

Despite the great goal, Marroquin’s Warriors fell to Chenango Forks 3-2.

Number three: Will Napierala fires off a shot.

But, Binghamton’s Josh Schull with a lunging right-hand stop.

Full extension to make the save.

But, Napierala would strike for three to lead M-E to a win.

Number two: Greene and Vestal in a shootout.

Madison Rice juggles the ball on her stick, gets taken out by Vestal goalie Jaylin Hurley, and stretches out to give the ball a whack into the cage.

What an effort…goes down and still manages to score while sprawled out on the turf. Greene wins it in the shootout.

And number one, from Friday night, Binghamton’s Colbie Young gets UP over two defenders, makes the grab, and gets both feet in for the touchdown.

A perfectly placed pass by Cequan Johnson, and Young outjumps the defender and makes sure he’s in with great footwork.

Corning came away with the win though.

And here’s a little bonus for you.

U-E and Whitesboro.

The Warriors are part of Section III, but this catch is too good to ignore.

Nick Sardnia reaches out and makes the one-handed grab like it’s nothing.

Another great throw and catch, and deserving of mention despite not being one of our locals.