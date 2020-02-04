Plays of the Week, 2/3/20

Hope you enjoyed your Super Bowl Sunday and were able to get through your Monday relatively easily.

And speaking of Monday, you know what the means?

A new week and another edition of NewsChannel 34’s Plays of the Week.

Beginning with number five.

Seton’s Marcus Dyes draws the contact, fades away, and floats it in off the backboard for the bucket. Dyes calling for it to count, and it does.

Check it out again.

Great balance by Dyes and still flicks it in while falling away.

Gets the basket and one. And, his Saints got the win.

Number four now.

Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott.

Jack McFadden coming in hot.

Gets bumped, and is still able to get the ball to drop.

As we get another look at it, McFadden switches the ball over from his left to his right hand while in mid air, and the soft touch off the glass for the finish.

He got the crowd fired up with that one.

Number three and staying at M-E.

Girl’s hoops, Kaety L’Amoreaux and oh look at the fancy footwork.

The freshman takes it right to the basket and caps the play off with a nice reverse lay up.

L’Amoreaux and her Spartans are surging, 4th in the state in Class A.

She’s third in this week’s top plays.

Number two.

Binghamton’s Colbie Young still residing in our weekly recap.

Gets the loose ball back, and an acrobatic shot goes for the senior.

Definitely have to see that one slowed down.

Goes up, brings the ball back down to go under a defender, and spins it back up off the window. Wow.

Young continuing to amaze almost every time he hits the floor.

But, the same can be said for this guy.

Our number one play is actually a trio courtesy of Seton’s Brett Rumpel.

The pump fake, drive, Euro step, and finish.

Second shot, Rumpel drives the lane and muscles the ball up and in.

And finally, Rumpel spins through three defenders and sinks a fade away shot as he falls to the floor.

Are you kidding me?!

Another impressive week of top plays, and this time, Rumpel wears the crown with the play, in this case plays, of the week.