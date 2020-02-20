Plays of the Week, 2/19/20

A couple of days later than usual, but it’s time again for our NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Maine-Endwell girl’s basketball and it’s the “Allie-Oop”.

Allie L’Amoreaux catching the pass from her sister, Kaety, and then getting the shot off all while in mid air.

Also, shout out to whoever did the Shakira noise trying to distract L’Amoreaux from hitting the shot. Made me laugh.

Number four this week.

Chenango Valley boy’s basketball.

Dom Testani, nice take from the junior.

Testani comes up, little hesitation move there, cuts back left, and finishes with the lefty floater.

Back to M-E for number three and it’s Kaety.

L’Amoreaux comes up with the steal.

Going end-to-end, splits a pair of defenders, and finishes with the reverse lay up.

Something that’s hard to tell at full speed is as she goes up for the lay in, she twists her body around and does a 180 for the basket. Crazy athletic.

Speaking of crazy athletic, these next two plays are prime examples.

Chenango Valley’s Rory Thompson says no no to Vestal’s Sean Lewis.

Look at Thompson get up for the block, rocks the ball right off the glass.

Actually smacked his hand off the backboard on the follow through.

And then the reaction, love it. That’s number two.

And number one…Brett Rumpel taking off, and throwing down!

Rumpel goes up, big two-hand slam, the quick rim swing, and then a huge fist pump.

Rumpel knows how to fire up a crowd, and he knows how to make some big plays.

That’s why he finds himself back here at number one on our plays of the week.