Plays of the Week, 2/11/20

If you were looking for our plays of the week on Monday, sorry to disappoint you.

There were some good games in the area that I wanted to get to.

But, let me make it up to you.

Now, I present the latest edition of NewsChannel 34’s Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Maine-Endwell’s Jack McFadden creates some space, step back, and sinks the jumper.

Not only gets the space he needs, but then hits him with the between-the-legs dribble before draining the shot from the free throw line.

Jack doing what he’s got to do, and he helped the Spartans pick up a win over Elmira in this one.

On to number four now.

Johnson City’s Xavier Hill.

Driving the lane, and he gets the ice cream shot to go.

What do I mean by that? Check the shot.

That’s a sweet scoop. Off the glass and in.

The senior continuing to put in work for the Wildcats, and takes like that are a big reason why.

Number three.

And it’s Kaety! Kaety L’Amoreaux makes the grab and you know what, regular lay ups are too mainstream.

Just a casual reverse lay up off a half court pass in stride, no big deal.

Also, how about that pass from Sophia Pelton?

Got to recognize her as well. Both making it look easy.

Number two.

Seton’s Brett Rumpel, a staple in our top plays.

Crossover and rattles that home.

Turns out that basket gave Rumpel 1,000 career points, and he’ll blow right past that mark.

And it was pretty too.

Nice move, smooth shot, and there’s still seemingly no way to stop that guy.

Rumpel continues to show out every game, and if he does, he can expect to keep seeing himself right here in our top plays.

But this week, the number one play belongs to M-E’s Sonny Aybar and how about this one? Seriously?

Aybar with the Euro Step to get inside, gets bumped, and just hucks it over his back shoulder.

Puts enough spin on it and then like Kawhi’s shot in the playoffs, just waiting to see it drop in.

Sonny shining there as he gets the number one spot in this week’s NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week.