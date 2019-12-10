Plays of the Week, 12/9/19

With the first full week of winter sports underway at the high school level, I figured it’s time to get back to recognizing some impressive plays.

It’s time for our first winter sports edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Owego-Chenango Forks girl’s basketball.

Kaci Donovan on the drive.

She gets tangled up with a Forks defender, but is still able to get the shot off and more impressively, make it.

Donovan had a career night that evening, dropping 44 points on the Blue Devils in an Indians win.

Number four.

Binghamton and Owego boy’s basketball.

That’s Cequan Johnson with the steal.

Down the other way he goes, and a strong finish by the senior.

Great anticipation on that pass.

Outworks the Indians defender, picks up the bucket, and then flexes on ’em.

Binghamton would pick up a win in that one too.

Number three now.

It’s Windsor taking on Greene at Seton Catholic Central.

Jack Beattie with a pair of pretty takes here.

First, an up and under move for the finish.

Little later, Beattie fakes the shot, drives, and kisses it high off the glass for the basket.

It would be a Greene win in the end though.

Number two.

Staying at Seton and it’s the Saints.

How about Brett Rumpel?

Spins through the paint, gets fouled, and still scores.

Then, this is ridiculous.

Rumpel again with some crazy jump/Euro step move.

I don’t know what to call it, all I know is it was smooth.

Seton got the win in that game and took the tournament title as well, with Brett being named the tourney’s MVP behind a combined 69 points in two games.

And the top play this week.

Binghamton women’s basketball at Cornell.

Kai Moon with two huge shots.

A buzzer beater here to end the first half.

And then, game on the line, Kai delivers.

A step back jumper with under 15 seconds left goes and puts B.U. up, and ultimately lifted them to a win.

Bearcats are 9-0 heading into a match up with Miami next Tuesday.