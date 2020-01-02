Plays of the Week, 12/30/19

It still sounds very weird to say this, but 2020 is just about here.

We’re on to our final couple of days of 2019, and with this being the final Monday of the year, it’s time for our final Plays of the Week for this calendar year.

Number five.

Delhi and Vestal girl’s basketball.

Everyone loves a buzzer beater right?

Well, Riley Mason giving the people what they want.

Mason drills a three at the horn to end the first half.

Delhi would go on to win this one and advance to the finals of the Wildcat Invitational Tournament.

Number four.

Johnson City and Maine-Endwell.

Victoria Monico on the drive.

Splits a pair of defenders, puts it up, and one.

Goes up with the right hand, and flicks it in reverse for the basket.

Despite the nice play, it would be M-E who would get the win.

Number three.

Oneonta and Chenango Valley boy’s basketball.

Henry Stroka says nope to that shot attempt.

The big man not having any of it there.

Big rejection.

But, Oneonta would get the last laugh as the Yellowjackets win.

Number two, and a savvy play by a freshman.

Kaety L’Amoreaux knocks the ball off the back of a defender and scores.

Bank back open the day after Christmas.

Heads up play by L’Amoreaux.

She’d be named to the all-tournament team and help led M-E to their third-straight Wildcat Invitational title.

And number one.

The Binghamton Devils and the Syracuse Crunch from last Friday.

In the shootout, Mikhail Maltsev are you kidding me?

Shades of Peter Forsberg.

If you know, you know.

Maltsev goes left, throws on the brakes, reaches out and taps the puck home off the back hand.

That would be the lone goal of the shootout as the BDevs win it, 2-1.

And Maltsev secures the win tonight as he has my number one Play of the Week.