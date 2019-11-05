Plays of the Week, 11/4/19

There was some high-quality action in high school sports last week.

With section playoffs in full swing, let’s take a look at some of the best moments in the latest NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

You know the bar is high if this is number five.

Boys soccer, Forks and Valley section semifinals.

Andrew Ilchisin are you kidding me?

A heel kick goal off the free kick.

Look how high Ilchisin gets to make it happen.

An incredible goal!

Unfortunately for him and his fellow Blue Devils, C.V. would go on to win this game.

Number four, same teams, different sport.

Girls soccer semis.

Emma Bough finds the back of the goal in the third overtime period, and the celebration was on.

Lauren Ashman with the pass and then Bough with the right-foot boot.

Clean through and perfect finish.

After playing over 100 minutes in one game, Bough lifts Forks into the section title game, which they’d go on to win just a few days later.

Number three, Class A boys finals.

Huge throw in by Jason Moretin.

One hopper, and Noah Lavelle rockets it home out of mid-air.

Love the celly afterwards too.

Lavelle plays it off the body, great foot-eye coordination, and then unleashes a missile into the back of the net.

Also, let’s not overlook Moretin’s tremendous throw in.

With the distance he got, that’s essentially a corner kick.

Both impressive and both had goals to lead U-E to their first section title in 15 years.

Number two, girls A finals.

Maine-Endwell with two great opportunities here.

Kaety L’Amoreaux stopped by Emerson Wong first, and then by Emma Lewis.

Wong gets the left foot on the initial shot to deflect it wide.

L’Amoreaux re-groups, but Lewis takes one for the team with the shot block.

Stopping both of those shots, as well as many others, proved to be very important because of this…

Number one, in the first overtime, Emilia Cappellett breaking the tie.

Cappellett nets the would-be game-winner about six minutes into the first OT.

Emilia with great speed gets ahead of the defenders just enough to get off a quality shot, and even more important, she’s able to get it in the goal.

Cappellett helped Vestal capture their 10th-straight section championship.

And tonight, she captured our top play of the week!