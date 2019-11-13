Plays of the Week, 11/12/19

Another week underway, which means it’s time to take a look at the best in local sports in NewsChanel 34’s Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Class B football section championship on Saturday.

Maine-Endwell’s Michael Mancini looking deep down field for Jack McFadden.

But, Jack Zimmerman looking like the receiver there.

Great positioning and comes away with the interception.

Big timing as well as the Spartans were trying to score before the half trailing only 14-0.

But, Zimmerman comes up with the huge pick and moves the ball into M-E territory, leading to a Forks touchdown.

More to come from this game.

Number four.

Class C title game.

Susquehanna Valley looking to pad their lead, and they do just that.

Mitchell Knapp turns on the burners and races down the field for a 64-yard touchdown.

Great run, but check out the work by the offensive line.

Look at that hole!

Making life very easy for Knapp to burst through and take off for the score.

Sabers go on to win the Class C section title and head back to states.

Number three.

Class A volleyball section final, and we’ve got a crazy sequence here.

Melissa Carden lays out and gets the right arm on the ball to knock it to Maggie Murphy.

Murphy gets it over the net and then Taytum Pot dives to keep it alive for the moment.

Pot and the Tigers would come back from 2-games-to-none down and win the section title in five sets.

Number two: more volleyball.

Owego and Norwich, Class B pool play.

Sliding dig by Bianca DeVita, set by Mackenzie Struble, and the kill for Sara Zepkowski.

How about that for teamwork?

All starts with DeVita’s effort, Leaping set for Struble, and a thunderous spike by Zepkowski.

Owego would go 6-0 in pool play to advance to the section championship, which they’d win.

And number one.

Back to Forks-M-E football.

And what a sequence for the Spartans offense here.

Michael Mancini in scramble mode.

Heaves it towards the goal line, and Michael Smith brings it in.

Stopped at the one, and a play later, Mancini looking end zone.

His pass gets tipped at the line, then again by a linebacker, and eventually, corralled in by Ryan Brozovic.

What a cannon by Mancini to get it down field, great job by Smith making the grab to set up the TD attempt.

Then, outstanding concentration by Brozovic to follow that ball all the way on the tip drill.

While the Spartans couldn’t get the win in this one, M-E does claim this week’s top play.