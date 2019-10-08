Plays of the Week, 10/7/19

A new weeks begins and you know what that means?

It’s time to take a look back at all the best moments last week had to offer in our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

We begin with number five.

Chenango Forks football facing Chenango Valley.

Ray Austin launches it down field for Matt Paske.

Paske rises up over two defenders and brings the ball down!

Incredible effort while falling backwards to track it and hang on to it once he hit the ground.

Paske and the Blue Devils go the win in this one.

On to number four, girls soccer.

Maine-Endwell’s Emma Colling continues to make an appearance on top plays.

A double-dip for her here.

First comes on the header off an Ari Michitti kick.

Then, Colling rifles off another long distance goal.

She scored twice in that game to help lead M-E to a win.

Number three, sticking with girls soccer.

Windsor’s Riley Miner splits a pair of Chenango Forks defenders, turns on the jets, and then boots one inside the post from deep.

A great individual effort by Miner to get inside the defender while staying balanced and getting a good strike off a bouncing ball.

That would be the lone goal in the game for Windsor though. Forks wins.

Number two, Owego at Waverly last Friday night.

This game was all about defense, and it was the Indians defense that stepped up when it needed to.

Ben Miller tips this pass and picks it off as time was winding down.

Tremendous concentration by Miller to make sure he finishes the play with the pick.

That interception sealed the game and helped give Owego their fourth win of the season.

And speaking of winning, this week’s number one is a pair of game-winning goals from last Wednesday.

First up, field hockey.

Maine-Endwell and Greene.

Corner for M-E with no time on the clock.

Anna Castaldo fires home the game’s only goal.

That comes after an earlier goal by Castaldo was waved off.

M-E wins 1-0.

Now to boys soccer.

M-E and Vestal in overtime.

Sam Romanosky gets the golden goal about five minutes into OT to lift the Spartans to the win over the Golden Bears.

Romanosky, beautiful boot while falling down.

Two game-winners, same scores, same school.

A pair of Spartans sit atop this week’s Channel 34 Plays of the Week.