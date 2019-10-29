Plays of the Week, 10/28/19

We’ve reached the final week of October.

Halloween is just a few days away, as our some more Section IV playoff games.

Some tournaments got underway last week in a few sports, and of those games, here’s some of the highlight moments I took away.

Here’s the latest edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Class B boys soccer sectional 1st round.

Whitney Point’s Griffin Angelo from the very edge of the box boots it far side for the goal.

The junior getting the scoring going for the Eagles.

Great ball, and that goal would help lift Whitney Point past Windsor and into the quarterfinal round.

Number four is a pair of outstanding saves on penalty strokes.

Whitney Point and Greene field hockey.

Greene’s Brooke Austin robs Brenna Bough in the first half.

And then, Point’s Emma Morgan denies Jess Unkel in the second half.

Don’t see a ton of penalty strokes in a game, let alone seeing two saves on them in one contest.

In the end though, Greene knocks off the five-time defending state champs, 1-0.

Number three.

Class B girls soccer 1st round.

Susquehanna Valley and Union Springs.

S.V.’s Sofie Dyson off the left foot and how about that one!

Dyson delivers a strike right under the crossbar.

Perfect placement.

That’ll make playing in a torrential downpour a little more tolerable.

Sabers go on to take this one and advance to the quarterfinal round as well.

Number two.

Forks and Owego in the quarterfinals.

Cameron Drumm settles the ball, off a hop, and ping!

Right off the post and in.

An absolute missile from Drumm as he helped Forks advance to the semifinals with a win over the Indians.

And number one, Windsor quarterback Ethan Reed going to work.

A QB keep and as Reed bursts through the line, he plows through three defenders…a fourth slides off him…a fifth can’t bring him down at the legs…and the 6th can’t stop Reed before he dives for the pylon.

Take another look.

The three there that can’t take him down.

Another two that never stood a chance, and then Reed takes flight and Superman’s into the end zone.

The Black Knights rolled in this one and clinched their spot in the Class C playoffs.

And Ethan Reed has clinched this week’s top play of the week!