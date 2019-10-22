Plays of the Week, 10/21/19

Mondays can be awfully difficult to get through.

Luckily, Monday night shows always give me something to look forward to as it’s time for our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number five this week.

Owego football.

Cam Bundy bursts through the line and slides through not one, not two, not three, but four tackle attempts before he’s finally dragged down.

Bundy showing off the strength.

Can’t go high on him.

A couple others just falling right off. Impressive run.

Bundy would help the Indians ultimately pull off the upset of Maine-Endwell Friday night.

Speaking of M-E: number four.

Boys soccer STAC semifinals.

Jack Coleman clear for take off.

Coleman getting up for the header off a corner kick.

He shows off the hops on what was his second goal of the evening.

Coleman would finish with four total.

More from this game to come.

Number three this week coming from Vestal football’s Collin Kintner.

On the carry, Kintner showing off the speed, the strength with that stiff arm, and then the balance as he’s tripped up just before the goal line.

However, he stays up long enough to flip into the end zone for the touchdown.

Drops the Elmira defender, and the athleticism by Kintner carries him in for the score.

Unlike Kintner’s run, the Golden Bears comeback attempt fell just short in this one though.

Number two.

M-E boys soccer again.

Little Red look like they’re about to score.

But, Sam Romanosky says no way!

At full speed, he slides right to the goal post to keep the ball from crossing the line.

No regard for his own safety.

His only focus was keeping that ball out of the goal, and he accomplished it.

However, the Spartans would fall short of picking up a win as they fell in penalty kicks.

And number one.

M-E girls in their STAC semifinal game.

In PK’s, Amanda DeSantis with an enormous save in the 3rd round.

Great positioning and perfect anticipation.

That would help lead to this.

Final round and Trish Wilber for the game. Got it!

And let the celebration begin.

Wilber goes left on the kick, and no chance for a stop there.

That sent the Spartans to the STAC title game, where they tied Chenango Forks to be crowned co-STAC champions.

And tonight, DeSantis and Wilber are crowned with co-top plays of the week.